A new leisure venture which will see the development of Scotland’s first artificial surf park is set to transform the disused Craigpark Quarry near Ratho, on the outskirts of Edinburgh, into a world-class family and sports destination for next year.

Developed by Tartan Leisure and designed by landscape architects HarrisonStevens, the "world-class surfing facility" called Wavegarden Scotland will be created through constructing an artificial lake with revolutionary new wave technology.

With Wavegarden Scotland’s new venture “already creating a buzz amongst watersports enthusiasts across the country, surf lovers are getting their boards at the ready” for its grand opening which is set for 2022.

Its developers said Wavegarden Scotland will be “bursting with activities” and include a main HUB complex with a restaurant, retail outlet, surf school, wellness spa, café and surf observation deck.

How the site will look from above

The mixed-use development was earlier also given the green light for self-catering accommodation which will cater for all types of visitors, from families and school groups to professional sportspeople.

Co-founder of Wavegarden Scotland, Andy Hadden said: “Wavegarden Scotland will be somewhere worth visiting whether you’re in or out of the water. It is set in 60 acres of country park in an old quarry that acts as a natural amphitheatre. With lodges, glamping pods, revolutionary wave-making technology and a host of local retail collaborations, it will be a place for families, friends and professionals and will inspire the next generation of outdoor enthusiasts.”

Since planning permission was granted by the City of Edinburgh Council in 2019, the site has been undergoing enabling work in preparation for the next stage of development. Expected to create up to 130 jobs and generate up to £11m for the local economy each year, the new addition to Scotland’s leisure scene will "not only act as a vibrant touristic destination, but one that will continue to support and benefit its wider community in years to come", it is claimed.

Speaking of the current Covid-19 pandemic, managing director and co-founder of HarrisonStevens, Martin Stevens, stressed the importance of “creating a vision that will truly help to target global challenges and provide a social solution going forward”. He said: “We work with clients to stretch their vision. We challenge and continue to seek out ‘why’ because it gives different perspectives, improved engagement and the best solutions. Our curiosity and ability to interrogate gets the best out of projects, making them not only inspiring, but deliverable and resource conscious.

“This will be needed even more in a post pandemic world. As landscape architects we have the skills needed to make meaningful impacts on some of the most important global challenges. Already we are witnessing clients making changes to projects, enhancing briefs as they reconsider space for social connection as a result of the Covid-19 crisis. Our role is to collaborate with them to create harmonious relationships between context, place, people and nature.”

The project could bring a community boost. Picture: Muirhall Energy

Windfarm could generate funds for community

A renewable energy firm is seeking community support for a plan to build a giant windfarm in the Scottish Borders.

Muirhall Energy plans to develop a windfarm featuring up to 75 turbines on forestry and farmland to the east of the village of Teviothead around six miles south of Hawick.

Paul Waterson, Scottish Licensed Trade Association

‘Pubs will not be jumping for joy’ over exit plan

Scottish pub owners will not be jumping for joy in response to the indicative reopening dates revealed by Nicola Sturgeon yesterday, a senior industry figure declared.

Hospitality outlets will be able to reopen from April 26 under the Scottish Government's timetable for easing coronavirus restrictions. However, operators will have to abide by strict conditions and will initially not be allowed to serve alcohol indoors, with outlets closing at 8pm. Venues will be able to sell alcohol in outdoors and keep external areas open until 10pm from that date.

