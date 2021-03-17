THE property developer behind plans to transform Glasgow’s Met Tower has made two senior hires as it prepares to embark on the £100 million project.

Osborne + Co, which is developing 120,000 square foot of Grade A office space and a 260-bed hotel at the former College of Building and Printing tower, has brought in Scott Easton as development manager, with Gary McIlwraith appointed deputy project director.

The hires come after Osborne secured planning permission for the Met Tower redevelopment in January. Under the plans, a landscaped plaza will be developed to connect the tower with the hotel.

Mr Easton joins after a six-year spell with Core Five LLP, while Mr McIlwraith arrives following four years with Unite Students, the student accommodation developer. The duo has been tasked with the “smooth delivery” of the Met Tower project, which is expected to have represented an investment of £100m by Osborne by the time it is completed.

Will Hean, development director at Osborne + Co, said: “Scott and Gary bring a great deal of expertise and knowledge and will provide much needed resource to our team, particularly as we embark on the transformation of the Met Tower.

“As an agile and collaborative investor, we are primed to explore more opportunities in the Scottish market, particularly in innovative and forward-looking cities that welcome growth.

“We are looking forward to building our portfolio of projects through the delivery of high-quality developments that prioritise people.”

Osborne has signalled its expectation of attracting tenants from the tech sector to Met Tower on account of its proximity to the Glasgow City Innovation District and University of Strathclyde.

The company has also been developing the new Glasgow home of US investment banking giant JP Morgan Chase on Argyle Street. It will accommodate up to 2,700 staff across 270,000 sq ft of Grade A office space.