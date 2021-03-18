The recent coverage of the Scottish Government’s handling of the process followed in the investigation of the sexual harassment complaints against Alex Salmond is a reminder of the importance of having a solid investigation framework, and sticking to it.
In the workplace, a robust investigation process should be seen as part of an organisation’s toolkit for achieving a good workplace culture. If employees do not feel their complaints will be dealt with fairly then they are less likely to come forward. That applies to all types of employee-led complaints from whistleblowing to grievances and complaints about harassment. A poor investigation is also a source of legal liability, for example it can render an employee’s dismissal unfair and so unlawful; this is the case even if the substance of the allegations against the employee would appear to merit dismissal. It is an area where following the correct process is key. This is not a new development and reflects the long-established legal position. It’s not easy to undertake complex workplace investigations and even large organisations with plenty of resources make mistakes. A common mistake is that an employer fails to follow its own procedure. Employers must ensure that they have clear and workable procedures in place and that all those involved in a process understand and follow them – they also need to keep checking compliance as the process unfolds to ensure that they are keeping on track as often workplace investigations change shape as they progress .
A further crucial element of a fair process is having a neutral investigator. Even a perception of bias can be problematic. Where real bias exists in an investigation it can have serious consequences. In our experience, a lack of impartiality can mean that an investigator takes “sides” at the start; the investigation then becomes about defending a position rather than being open to different outcomes. In these cases, investigators are often blind-sided and can leave large holes in their investigation. We are certainly seeing a greater degree of scrutiny being applied by employees and their lawyers to the investigation process. In particular, we are seeing an increased use of data subject access requests under the Data Protection Act by employees, resulting in a huge amount of unseen material being released to the individual employee long before any litigation. Often this provides a rich seam of information for the employee and their lawyer. The ability to recover this information increases the importance of ensuring that all relevant information (helpful and unhelpful) is considered as part of an investigation – there is very little room for brushing things under the carpet.
Against this backdrop, many large employers are investing resources in getting better at workplace investigations. So we have seen a real focus on improving the investigation skills within organisations but also an increased use of external investigators where, for example, the allegations are so widespread it would be difficult to select an investigator internally who would be seen as genuinely neutral. This of course is not a cheap option and may be beyond the resources of many employers who will need to focus on developing their internal capacity.
We also live in a world where unhappy employees have a greater voice. The option of using social media to voice discontent is a very real threat, especially for employers who place great store in their reputation and corporate branding.
So all in all, the area of workplace investigations is one where the landscape has fundamentally shifted. Employers need to wake up to this and understand the modern day requirements and risks. Being on the wrong end of an unfair dismissal claim may indeed be of limited concern in comparison to the serious reputational damage which can result if they go wrong in this area.
Gillian MacLellan is a partner at international law firm CMS
