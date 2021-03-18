The recent coverage of the Scottish Government’s handling of the process followed in the investigation of the sexual harassment complaints against Alex Salmond is a reminder of the importance of having a solid investigation framework, and sticking to it.

In the workplace, a robust investigation process should be seen as part of an organisation’s toolkit for achieving a good workplace culture. If employees do not feel their complaints will be dealt with fairly then they are less likely to come forward. That applies to all types of employee-led complaints from whistleblowing to grievances and complaints about harassment. A poor investigation is also a source of legal liability, for example it can render an employee’s dismissal unfair and so unlawful; this is the case even if the substance of the allegations against the employee would appear to merit dismissal. It is an area where following the correct process is key. This is not a new development and reflects the long-established legal position. It’s not easy to undertake complex workplace investigations and even large organisations with plenty of resources make mistakes. A common mistake is that an employer fails to follow its own procedure. Employers must ensure that they have clear and workable procedures in place and that all those involved in a process understand and follow them – they also need to keep checking compliance as the process unfolds to ensure that they are keeping on track as often workplace investigations change shape as they progress .