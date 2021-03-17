PUB giant JD Wetherspoon is to open around 60 of its pubs in Scotland from April 26.

The move comes a day after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon gave the go ahead for hospitality to reopen at the end of next month.

However, while pubs, bars, cafes, and restaurants will be able to welcome customers inside their premises again from April 26, operators will not initially be allowed to sell alcohol indoors, and must close by 8pm. Venues will be able to sell alcohol in outdoor areas, which will be permitted to remain open until 10 pm.

Wetherspoon said that seven of its hotels, which are parts of pubs, will also reopen from April 26. The hotels are the King's Highway in Inverness, Saltoun Inn in Fraserburgh, Cross Keys in Peebles, White Lady in Corstorphine, Golden Acorn in Glenrothes, Guildhall and Linen Exchange in Dunfermline, and Jollys Hotel in Broughty Ferry.

Helen Dumbreck, the company’s regional manager for Scotland, said: “ We are looking forward to welcoming both customers and staff back to our pubs.

“Our pubs play an important part in the social life of their respective towns and cities and it is great news that they will be able to reopen soon.

“Each of our pubs will observe all the necessary safety rules around Covid-19.”

A further easing of restrictions is scheduled in Scotland for May 17, when bars, pubs, restaurants and cafes can open until 10.30pm with alcohol permitted and “2 hour time-limited slots”.

The full list of Wetherspoon pubs reopening on April 26:

Archibald Simpson, Aberdeen

Muckle Cross, Elgin

King's Highway, Inverness

Justice Mill, Aberdeen (Lloyds)

Alexander Bain, Wick (Lloyds)

Cross Keys, Peterhead

Gordon Highlander, Inverurie

Saltoun Inn, Fraserburgh

Standing Order, Edinburgh

Foot of the Walk, Leith

Hunters Hall, Galashiels

Playfair, Edinburgh (Lloyds)

David MacBeth Moir, Mussleburgh

Alexander Graham Bell, Edinburgh

Newyearfield, Livingston

Bourtree, Hawick

White Lady, Corstorphine

Cross Keys, Peebles

Booking Office, Edinburgh Waverley Station

Caley Picture House, Edinburgh

Counting House, Glasgow

Sir John Stirling Maxwell, Glasgow

Last Post, Paisley

Crystal Palace, Glasgow

Wishaw Malt, Wishaw

Robert The Bruce, Dumfries

Esquire House, Anniesland

Hengler's Circus, Glasgow

Sir John Moore, Glasgow

Brandon Works, Motherwell

Society Room, Glasgow (Lloyds)

Kirky Puffer, Kirkintilloch

Vulcan, Coatbridge

Lord of the Isles, Glasgow (Lloyds)

John Fairweather, Cambuslang

An Ruadh Ghlean, Rutherglen

Carrick Stone, Cumbernauld

Hay Stook, East Kilbride

Counting House, Dundee

Golden Acorn, Glenrothes

Corn Exchange, Arbroath

Robert Nairn, Kirkcaldy

Carron Works, Falkirk

Capital Asset, Perth

Crossed Peels, Stirling

Guildhall and Linen Exchange, Dunfermline

Bobbing John, Alloa

Fair O-Blair, Blairgowrie

Jollys Hotel, Broughty Ferry

James Watt, Greenock

Wheatsheaf Inn, Kilmarnock (Lloyds)

West Kirk, Ayr

Salt Cot, Saltcoates

Corryvreckan, Oban

Priest Pioneer, Prestwick

Great Glen, Fort William

Henry Bell, Helensburgh

Auld Brig, Irvine

Paddle Steamer, Largs

Captain James Lang, Dumbarton