PUB giant JD Wetherspoon is to open around 60 of its pubs in Scotland from April 26.
The move comes a day after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon gave the go ahead for hospitality to reopen at the end of next month.
However, while pubs, bars, cafes, and restaurants will be able to welcome customers inside their premises again from April 26, operators will not initially be allowed to sell alcohol indoors, and must close by 8pm. Venues will be able to sell alcohol in outdoor areas, which will be permitted to remain open until 10 pm.
Wetherspoon said that seven of its hotels, which are parts of pubs, will also reopen from April 26. The hotels are the King's Highway in Inverness, Saltoun Inn in Fraserburgh, Cross Keys in Peebles, White Lady in Corstorphine, Golden Acorn in Glenrothes, Guildhall and Linen Exchange in Dunfermline, and Jollys Hotel in Broughty Ferry.
Helen Dumbreck, the company’s regional manager for Scotland, said: “ We are looking forward to welcoming both customers and staff back to our pubs.
“Our pubs play an important part in the social life of their respective towns and cities and it is great news that they will be able to reopen soon.
“Each of our pubs will observe all the necessary safety rules around Covid-19.”
A further easing of restrictions is scheduled in Scotland for May 17, when bars, pubs, restaurants and cafes can open until 10.30pm with alcohol permitted and “2 hour time-limited slots”.
The full list of Wetherspoon pubs reopening on April 26:
Archibald Simpson, Aberdeen
Muckle Cross, Elgin
King's Highway, Inverness
Justice Mill, Aberdeen (Lloyds)
Alexander Bain, Wick (Lloyds)
Cross Keys, Peterhead
Gordon Highlander, Inverurie
Saltoun Inn, Fraserburgh
Standing Order, Edinburgh
Foot of the Walk, Leith
Hunters Hall, Galashiels
Playfair, Edinburgh (Lloyds)
David MacBeth Moir, Mussleburgh
Alexander Graham Bell, Edinburgh
Newyearfield, Livingston
Bourtree, Hawick
White Lady, Corstorphine
Cross Keys, Peebles
Booking Office, Edinburgh Waverley Station
Caley Picture House, Edinburgh
Counting House, Glasgow
Sir John Stirling Maxwell, Glasgow
Last Post, Paisley
Crystal Palace, Glasgow
Wishaw Malt, Wishaw
Robert The Bruce, Dumfries
Esquire House, Anniesland
Hengler's Circus, Glasgow
Sir John Moore, Glasgow
Brandon Works, Motherwell
Society Room, Glasgow (Lloyds)
Kirky Puffer, Kirkintilloch
Vulcan, Coatbridge
Lord of the Isles, Glasgow (Lloyds)
John Fairweather, Cambuslang
An Ruadh Ghlean, Rutherglen
Carrick Stone, Cumbernauld
Hay Stook, East Kilbride
Counting House, Dundee
Golden Acorn, Glenrothes
Corn Exchange, Arbroath
Robert Nairn, Kirkcaldy
Carron Works, Falkirk
Capital Asset, Perth
Crossed Peels, Stirling
Guildhall and Linen Exchange, Dunfermline
Bobbing John, Alloa
Fair O-Blair, Blairgowrie
Jollys Hotel, Broughty Ferry
James Watt, Greenock
Wheatsheaf Inn, Kilmarnock (Lloyds)
West Kirk, Ayr
Salt Cot, Saltcoates
Corryvreckan, Oban
Priest Pioneer, Prestwick
Great Glen, Fort William
Henry Bell, Helensburgh
Auld Brig, Irvine
Paddle Steamer, Largs
Captain James Lang, Dumbarton
