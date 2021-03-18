A NEW restaurant is set for Glasgow city centre after securing a high profile St Vincent Street premises.

Real estate advisor CBRE has announced it has secured a new restaurant occupier for a high-profile unit in Glasgow city centre, on behalf of the landlord CBRE Global Investors (Shell Pension Fund).

Mowgli Street Food, which offers fresh home cooking-style Indian food, has taken a unit at 78 St Vincent Street, extending to 4,694 sq ft over three levels.

The unit was previously occupied by the Handmade Burger Company, with CBRE handling the lease surrender before the deal with Mowgli was signed.

Mowgli was founded by curry evangelist and food writer Nisha Katona. It specialises in small street food items as well as larger curry dishes, including Goan fish curry, gunpowder chicken and Himalayan cheese toast, with dedicated gluten-free and vegan menus.

The business started in Liverpool in 2014 and now has 11 outlets throughout England and Wales with more expected to open soon. Whilst this will be its first offering in Glasgow, an Edinburgh outlet is also set to open later this year after a lease was signed for a unit on Hanover Street prior to the first national lockdown in March 2020.

Kevin Sims, head of the CBRE Retail team in Scotland, said: “Mowgli is a fantastic offering and it’s exciting that we’ve helped secure a space for its continued expansion throughout the UK. 78 St Vincent Street is a high profile unit that corners with West Nile Street, in a part of the city centre that is renowned for its great restaurants and bars, so I’m sure it will trade well when it opens.

“In the current climate it is great news to be attracting new entrants to the city and we hope with the rollout of the Covid vaccination programme it is a trend that will continue and we’ll see more occupiers commit to future plans.”

CBRE represented the landlord CBRE Global Investors (Shell Pension Fund) whilst Quirico Estates acted for the tenant Mowgli Street Food.

