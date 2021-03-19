New Hopetoun Gardens, a garden centre in Broxburn near Edinburgh, is preparing to reopen after securing a six-figure bank loan.

The garden centre, which claims it offers Scotland’s largest range of plants for sale, relied heavily on customer visits and face-to-face trading so the forced from last March "hit the business hard".

With an average of 10,000 customers a month during a normal April and May, it missed out on the busiest trading months of the year.

Profits dropped considerably and 28 of its 36 staff were furloughed.

In April 2020, New Hopetoun Gardens approached Bank of Scotland for support and received a £195,000 Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) funding package. This allowed the business to ensure it had sufficient cashflow, pay suppliers, care for the plants, and provide reassurance to its staff that operations will continue once restrictions have eased.

READ MORE: North Sea oil heavyweight feels impact of coronavirus crisis

New Hopetoun Gardens introduced home delivery services for its customers and launched a new website six weeks ago to facilitate a click and collect service.

These measures have helped over the past few months but the decision after Christmas to give ‘non-essential’ status to the centre has hampered business prospects of opening before its busiest trading period in early spring.

Garden centres are among businesses set to reopen in April.

Morag Macrae, joint owner of New Hopetoun Gardens, said: “The past year has been really challenging for us as a business. Most of our trading is done face-to-face and while we’re incredibly grateful to our fantastic customers who have used our click and collect and delivery service, we saw our revenue drop considerably.

"The change that saw us considered as a 'non-essential' shop was quite a blow as we hoped to be open to take full benefit of our busy spring trading period.

“Thankfully, the support from Bank of Scotland has been a massive boost. It has allowed us to keep our operations running and keep us out of our overdraft which has been a huge relief.

“While times are still challenging, business has picked up considerably in March and we’re hoping we will be able to re-open soon to make the most out of our key trading period, when it is safe to do so.”

Tom Slater and James Anderson at Scottish Mortgage's 2017 annual meeting.

Scottish football benefactor and fund manager James Anderson to retire from Baillie Gifford

James Anderson is stepping down as joint manager of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and retiring from Scottish funds house Baillie Gifford on April 30 next year.

READ MORE: Mr Anderson, who has gifted large sums of money to Scottish football clubs to help them through the coronavirus crisis, will on April 29 this year be nominated to stand as non-executive chairman of the Swedish investment company Kinnevik AB, a company quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm Stock Exchange.

It offers heavily subsidised access to facilities.

Printmakers in pledge to support artists after securing £1m loan

An arts charity has vowed to help artists who have seen their incomes badly hit by the pandemic after securing funding of nearly £1 million.

READ MORE: Edinburgh Printmakers offers one of the largest printmaking facilities for artists in Europe, having created the first open access studio in the UK when it was founded in 1967. It offers heavily subsidised access to facilities, including a print studio, learning space and artist accommodation, alongside galleries, a café, shop and print archive.

Sign up

You can now have the bulletin and the top business news stories sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday:

https://www.heraldscotland.com/my/account/register/