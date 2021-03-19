A SCOTTISH hotel has taken dining reservations for more than 1,000 covers in the first seven minutes of reopening bookings at 2pm today.
The Chester Hotel in Aberdeen clocked up forward bookings for 1,006 covers for alfresco and indoor tables within the seven-minute period.
The hotel plans to open again on April 26 after a three-month closure. It noted that hotel bedrooms are also now available for bookings, from April 30.
The Chester Hotel has retained its two large marquees in front of the hotel which will be open for food and drink bookings, with alcohol, from April 26 from 12 noon to 10pm, with last orders at 8pm.
Indoor tables for food and non-alcoholic drinks are available from May 3 from noon to 8pm, with last orders at 6pm.
Stephen Gow, general manager at The Chester Hotel said: "The major success for us in 2020 was our outdoor dining experience. From July to the end of September we served more than 16,000 diners; with up to 400 on some days. The appetite for this was staggering.
"We think that the enthusiasm for alfresco dining will remain for some considerable time. Even with the vaccination programme, we're predicting that being outdoors with well-spaced seating will remain popular at least throughout 2021."
