THE UK Government is raising £1.1 billion by reducing its holding in the owner of Royal Bank of Scotland amid the huge pressure on the public finances resulting from the coronavirus crisis.

The shares are being bought back by Edinburgh-based NatWest Group in a deal that will reduce the taxpayer’s stake in the lender to just under 60 per cent.

The Government will receive 190.5p for each share leaving it facing further losses on the investment it made as party of the £45 billion bail-out provided for the group during the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009. The group was called Royal Bank of Scotland at the time.

READ MORE: Royal Bank owner has not shifted HQ to London boss insists

The then Labour Government was left with an 84% holding in RBS. It acquired the shares at an average of around 500p for each one.

The latest sale is the third completed since then, all by Conservative Governments. All appear to have crystallised hefty losses for the taxpayer.

In 2018, the government led by Theresa May raised around £2.5bn by selling RBS shares at 271p each.

In 2015 the government led by David Cameron sold off £2.1bn shares at 330p each.

Following the latest sale, the Treasury holds around 7bn shares, 59.77% of the total. The holding was valued at around £13.2bn yesterday when NatWest Group shares closed up 0.9p at 191.4.

READ MORE: More upheaval looks to be in prospect in Scottish banking sector

RBS changed its name to NatWest Group in July, eight months after Alison Rose became chief executive. Last month she confirmed the group remained headquartered in Edinburgh.

Ms Rose joined the NatWest graduate scheme in 1992, eight years before the bank was acquired by RBS though a hostile takeover.

The group was left requiring a bail out after taking on massive debts as it pursued global expansion under the leadership of Fred Goodwin before the financial crisis.

It has been refocused on the UK.

RBS has paid £2.1bn dividends to the Government since it resumed dividend payments in 2018.

It paid £1.5bn before then under a scheme designed to give the Government enhanced rights to dividends.

READ MORE: Bank's claims to be different ring hollow as it axes branches in Scotland

The UK Government provided a £20.3bn bail out for the former Lloyds TSB in 2008 after the lender completed a rescue takeover of the Halifax Bank of Scotland group.

Lloyds Banking Group sold TSB in 2015 to Sabadell. It returned to private ownership in 2017 after the Government sold the last of its 43% stake.