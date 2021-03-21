A new leisure venture which will see the development of Scotland’s first artificial surf park is set to transform the disused Craigpark Quarry near Ratho, on the outskirts of Edinburgh, into a world-class family and sports destination.

Developed by Tartan Leisure and designed by landscape architects HarrisonStevens, the "world-class surfing facility" called Wavegarden Scotland will be created through constructing an artificial lake with revolutionary new wave technology.

READ MORE: With Wavegarden Scotland’s new venture “already creating a buzz amongst watersports enthusiasts across the country, surf lovers are getting their boards at the ready” for its grand opening which is set for 2022.

The Wavegarden at Ratho is set to be a world-class attraction.

Its developers said Wavegarden Scotland will be “bursting with activities” and include a main HUB complex with a restaurant, retail outlet, surf school, wellness spa, café and surf observation deck.

The Kallista Helen is launched by Ferguson

Nationalised Clyde shipyard hails milestone

Executives the nationalised Ferguson Marine shipyard on the Clyde have hailed a “milestone” in its recovery with the launch of a workboat for the Scottish fish farming sector.

Ferguson has been building the 26-metre Kallista Helen for Inverlussa Marine Services, the Isle of Mull-based workboat operator that serves the aquaculture industry.

READ MORE: The second vessel to be built by Port Glasgow-based Ferguson for Inverlussa, the Kallista Helen will work on the west coast of Scotland and around the Northern Isles on a long-term charter to salmon producer Scottish Sea Farms.

Picture: Pale Blue Dot Energy

Carbon capture and storage cluster plan boost

Plans for a pioneering carbon capture and storage (CCS) development in Scotland may be set to advance after the UK Government provided backing which it is thought could help unlock £3 billion investment.

The £30m Government funding will support work on a project that will involve pumping carbon dioxide from Peterhead for storage in depleted North Sea reservoirs.

READ MORE: Champions of the Acorn project believe it could play a significant role in helping the UK to meet its net zero commitments.

The restaurant is at a prominent site.

New restaurant for high profile city centre site

A restaurant is set for Glasgow city centre after securing a high profile St Vincent Street premises.

Real estate advisor CBRE has announced it has secured a new restaurant occupier for a high-profile unit in Glasgow city centre, on behalf of the landlord CBRE Global Investors (Shell Pension Fund).

READ MORE: Mowgli Street Food, which offers fresh home cooking-style Indian food, has taken a unit at 78 St Vincent Street, extending to 4,694 sq ft over three levels.

The planned development

Plan for 30 eco-houses in Scottish village

Kingdom Housing Association has received planning consent to build 30 eco-friendly "Passivhaus" homes in Fife.

Welcoming Fife Council’s decision to approve the £5 million housing development at Gauldry, Kingdom chief executive Bill Banks said that "great care had been taken to address concerns of the local community about a new development in their village".

READ MORE: He said: “There is a very high need for affordable housing in the north Fife area and unfortunately there is a shortage of sites to meet the needs. The project is intended to help meet both current and future housing needs in the area and to help to sustain local communities."

