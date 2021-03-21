Capital Theatres is to appoint three key individuals to its team as it moves to steer the business out of coronavirus.

The Edinburgh theatres business is to recruit a director of finance and business services, director of development and head of creative engagement.

Capital Theatres is moving into "an exciting new strategic phase as it spearheads the cultural and economic regeneration of its communities in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic" under the leadership of a new chief executive Fiona Gibson, it said.

It is now recruiting for three key positions to "help it move successfully forwards", including a new post for head of creative engagement, further developing its increasing focus on community engagement and developing artistic talent, and a new director of development who will lead the fundraising campaign to support the redevelopment of the King’s Theatre as well as a variety of creative projects.

READ MORE: Coronavirus-hit theatres smash crowdfunder target

Its current director of finance, Iain Ross, is set to retire after 11 years with Capital Theatres and so the third role is set to steer the organisation financially as it charts its way through recovery and seeks to expand its creative vision.

It said the director of development is "an important role in the future strategic direction of the organisation, the post will be responsible for devising and implementing a creative and innovative fundraising strategy".

Thee head of creative engagement will "lead on increasing community engagement around the King’s Theatre Redevelopment Campaign, develop the Studio as a ‘go-to’ venue for emerging artists and new work, pioneer alternative performance experiences for audience members whose needs are not met by traditional models and evolve the organisation’s award-winning engagement activity with people living with dementia".

The director of finance and business services will manage the business case for delivery of the King’s Theatre redevelopment project, "along with financial decisions support for the broader organisational strategy including collaboration and co-production with cultural consortia and artistic partners, revenue growth through trading and the cashflow planning and reporting requirements of public and private fundraising".