THE owner of a landmark Glasgow restaurant has expressed his happiness that he has managed to retain all of his staff, and declared it “feels like waking up from a bad dream”, as he prepares to reopen next month.
Marco Giannasi, who owns and runs the Battlefield Rest on the south side of Glasgow with his wife Yellena, described as “fantastic news” the bistro’s plans to reopen on April 26. He noted the restaurant would have an outdoor licence for alcoholic drinks from 11am to 10pm when it reopens. It would, he added, be open from 11am until 8pm indoors, with no licence at this stage, in line with Scottish Government coronavirus restrictions.
The veteran restaurateur tweeted: “It feels like waking up from a bad dream, the good news is that we managed to maintain all our staff and we are reopening on the 26th of April! From all of us at the “Rest” – hope to see you soon.”
The Battlefield Rest, which employs 16 people and has used the UK Government coronavirus job retention scheme to retain staff, has been offering a takeaway service at weekends amid the latest lockdown.
Mr Giannasi, who opened the restaurant in the B-listed former tram station building, revealed last month that he was embarking on restoration works costing more than £100,000, while hoping to realise his dream of installing a recreated 1920s carriage next to the bistro.
He highlighted the fact that he had been forced by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic to use up reserve capital that had before the crisis struck been earmarked for the restoration works.
Mr Giannasi last month expressed relief that he had, amid the latest lockdown, become eligible for a one-off Scottish Government grant of £25,000, having struggled previously to obtain sufficient support because of rateable value considerations.
