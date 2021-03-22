THE owner of a landmark Glasgow restaurant has expressed his happiness that he has managed to retain all of his staff, and declared it “feels like waking up from a bad dream”, as he prepares to reopen next month.

Marco Giannasi, who owns and runs the Battlefield Rest on the south side of Glasgow with his wife Yellena, described as “fantastic news” the bistro’s plans to reopen on April 26. He noted the restaurant would have an outdoor licence for alcoholic drinks from 11am to 10pm when it reopens. It would, he added, be open from 11am until 8pm indoors, with no licence at this stage, in line with Scottish Government coronavirus restrictions.