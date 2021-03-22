SCOTLAND rugby star Finn Russell is among national and international investors from sport and business who together raised more than £250,000 for Pure Sport CBD in the firm’s first significant investment round.

The Racing 92 stand-off is joined by a host of well-known names in business, including former Scottish finance director of the year and former Clyde Blowers Capital director, Alex Stewart; Brad MacCulloch, a former head of US rates trading in Asia and Europe for Deutsche Bank; and Neil Watson, managing director of Cairnhill Structures.

Former All Blacks head coach and current director of New Zealand Golf John Hart has also invested in the Scottish founded CBD producer withe a London base, as have CEOs at the top of the automotive and aeronautical industries in New Zealand, native country of Pure Sport co-founder Grayson Hart, the firm said.

The capital raised ­– on a company valuation of more than £2.6 million ­– will be invested in a new facility and wellness space, as well as the development of new products as Pure Sport branches out into the non-CBD health and wellness market.

It claims the investment comes as it aims to be the first CBD producer to gain approval by the Food Standards Agency (FSA), which will introduce stringent rules on the sale of CBD in the UK from March 31. Pure Sport CBD has applied for validation and expects to receive approval on March 31.

The boost is the latest success for rapidly growing Pure Sport CBD, building on a bumper 2020 in which saw revenues grow fivefold.

READ MORE: Flower firm blooms as entrepreneur relocates business

Mr Russell, 28, also a brand ambassador for Pure Sport CBD, said: “I have invested in Pure Sport CBD because I use it, I trust it, and I believe in the people behind it.

“I benefit from Pure Sport CBD every week to aid in my recovery from the rigours of professional rugby, and so do countless others throughout the game and sport at large.

“The triple lab testing means it is one of the safest CBD products on the market, and can be used with confidence at all levels of sport, and the potential for growth from that platform is huge.”

Grayson Hart, 32, who founded the business with former Glasgow Warriors teammate Adam Ashe in 2018, said: “This is a fantastic level of investment at an important time for Pure Sport CBD. The calibre of investor from a range of sectors shows the confidence there is in the brand and the direction of travel.

“We have an ambition to make Pure Sport the biggest and best CBD brand in the world, and this round of investment marks a significant step on the road to achieving it.”

Marco Giannasi Picture: Colin Mearns

Restaurateur: 'It feels like waking up from a bad dream'





The owner of a landmark Glasgow restaurant has expressed his happiness that he has managed to retain all of his staff, and declared it “feels like waking up from a bad dream”, as he prepares to reopen next month.

READ MORE: Marco Giannasi, who owns and runs the Battlefield Rest on the south side of Glasgow with his wife Yellena, described as “fantastic news” the bistro’s plans to reopen on April 26. He noted the restaurant would have an outdoor licence for alcoholic drinks from 11am to 10pm when it reopens. It would, he added, be open from 11am until 8pm indoors, with no licence at this stage, in line with Scottish Government.

Whether it is legal to require staff to get a Covid vaccination is 'certain to be a heavily litigated issue'

'Jabs for jobs' set for the legal spotlight

As the UK’s vaccination programme continues at steady pace, a new battlefront is opening up on the employment field with reports that many British companies are looking to draw up “no jab, no job” contracts for existing and future staff.

READ MORE: While few firms have yet to publicly declare such intentions, the direction of the prevailing wind is evident in a new survey from the Chartered Management Institute (CMI), which found that more than half of managers support the right to make inoculation mandatory before employees can return to the workplace.

Sign up

You can now have the bulletin and the top business news stories sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday:

https://www.heraldscotland.com/my/account/register/