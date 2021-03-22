TRUSTPILOT, the consumer reviews platform, is expanding its Scottish presence with a move to a prestigious Edinburgh address.

The company, which has offices in New York, London, Copenhagen, Vilnius and Melbourne, is taking on more than 9,000 square feet on the third floor of 28 St Andrew Square.

The Grade A listed building, designed by architect JM Dick Peddie in 1897, is the former head office of both Scottish & Newcastle and Scottish Equitable.

Trustpilot has sub-let the space from Clydesdale Bank owner Virgin Money.

The move comes after the company announced plans to establish a global research and development and innovation hub in Edinburgh in July.

Carolyn Jameson, chief trust officer, said: “Having only launched our new R&D and Innovation Hub in June of 2020, we’re rapidly expanding our presence as we continue to bring in the very best technology talent that Edinburgh and Scotland has to offer, especially in the areas of data science and analytics.

“Our new Edinburgh location is the perfect location to develop new, world-leading technology as we continue to promote and protect trust online. We look forward to our teams enjoying the new space once the guidance suggests it’s safe to do so.”

Stewart McMillan of letting agent Cushman & Wakefield said: “We are delighted Trustpilot has chosen 28 St Andrew Square for the expansion of its Edinburgh operation at this exciting time for the business. This letting further highlights the appeal of St Andrew Square as a highly attractive location for business.

“The accommodation was taken with the benefit of high-quality fit-out in situ, an increasing trend we are observing as occupiers are attracted to the flexibility such opportunities offer”.

Duncan Clark of Virgin Money said: “28 St Andrew Square is a beautiful building with an incredible historic exterior and reception area and high-quality modern office space layout available to lease on flexible terms. It is great that Trustpilot is showing its confidence in Edinburgh as a world-beating business location.”