Plans have been lodged for new homes at a warehouse site off Leith Walk in the Scottish capital.

A design statement by Morgan McDonnell Architecture submitted to Edinburgh City Council on behalf of Thistle Peat Ltd supports the planning application for the redevelopment of 25-27 Arthur Street to create a new residential scheme of 34 flats.

Morgan McDonnell said the site extends over about 0.167 hectares and comprises an existing warehouse building backing onto yards previously belonging to properties along Leith Walk.

The site sits along the south easterly side of Arthur Street, adjacent to Pilrig Street, and is inside the Pilrig Conservation Area.

“The site is within walking distance, approximately 20 minutes, from city centre amenities and retail areas and also benefits from excellent transport connections to the city centre with bus stops for eight different routes accessible from on Pilrig Street and Leith Walk along with the future tramline extension,” the statement read.

How the flats might look.

It added: “The site has immediate access to the shops and facilities of Leith Walk and is within less than 5 minutes walking distance to grocery shops, cafes, restaurants and other services.”

