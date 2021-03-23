“EVEN though I am just one person, I want to be able to live with my conscience and know that I have done everything I can to play my part in helping reduce climate change.”

As mission statements go, Petra Baiba Olehno’s is certainly pertinent in a world that’s increasingly focused on reducing carbon emissions.

And her determination to make a positive contribution towards our climate emergency was what gave Ms Olehno, 31, the idea to start her REPAIREL sustainable footwear social enterprise in the first place.

Originally from Latvia, Ms Olehno moved over to Scotland to be with her partner, who was then studying at the Glasgow School of Art. That relationship ended, but Ms Olehno’s love for the city endured and she decided to stay and make her home here.

After a brief stint working as a support worker for vulnerable people – which she describes as a crash course in getting to grips with the Glasgow accent – Ms Olehno started her own business creating sculptures from concrete and selling them online.

“But then I had a lightbulb moment, where I realised I was part of the problem,” she explains. “Producing overpriced art and selling it on, that was my contribution to the world.

“At that time I was learning more about the circular economy and realised that was a sector I wanted to be in, something that was part of the solution of mitigating climate change.”

She immediately saw a gap in the market for a social enterprise that would attempt to reduce the footwear industry’s impact on our global carbon footprint by simply repairing old shoes. Although the fashion industry is beginning to receive more criticism for the impact it has on emissions, Ms Olehno believes this is not always extended to footwear.

“For me, footwear is an entry point into tackling the climate emergency. It is a sector that, by and large, has gone without scrutiny, and the negative impact of the footwear industry has not been sufficiently recognised. It currently contributes 1.5% of the global carbon impact, which together with the rest of the apparel industry makes 15% – more than the aviation and shipping industry combined. It is staggering.

“You think it is just shoes, but everyone wears shoes so the impact is significant. It isn’t just the end of life of the product, it is the production, the injustices in the supply chain. There’s also issues with overproduction of footwear: around 24 billion shoes are produced every year which is about three pairs of shoes per person every year, but shoes should last longer than a year. So I saw an opportunity to bring light to this issue.”

It is a big problem to tackle, but Ms Olehno has taken her time in developing REPAIREL to ensure that it makes a genuinely positive impact on the climate emergency.

“We are still a start-up social enterprise. We have intentionally spent a bit longer in the development stages because we want to really make sure our activities are contributing in a positive way. “Sometimes when you feel like you are doing good, the trickle-down effect can turn out to be negative overall.

“We are starting by creating a sustainable footwear online retail platform, where people can buy both new footwear from sustainable brands and also refurbished second-hand shoes.

“We are doing all the research, so that customers could go onto our platform and they would know that these products aren’t just ‘greenwashing’ and that the claims they make have been verified.

“Currently, a lot of pressure is on the consumer to be an expert in all kinds of environmental issues, so we want to make it easier for people and do that research for them.

“We are also creating a repair hub which will repair second-hand shoes to increase their life cycle and keep them in the circular economy for longer.” Ms Olehno credits the School for Social Entrepreneurs Start-Up Plus programme, supported by Brewin Dolphin, for helping her develop REPAIREL.

“I think it is great to see companies like Brewin Dolphin supporting start-up social enterprises and realising the need to back this kind of business model. For me, it is the future of how businesses will operate. They shouldn’t exist solely for profit. Especially with millennials, and Generation Z, we are striving for that.

“You still need a good product and service, but to create a business while ignoring the climate emergency just won’t work anymore.”

facebook.com/RepairelHub