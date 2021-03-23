A provider of water, energy and telecoms services to the small business community is looking for up to 50 new recruits in Glasgow as it prepares to support its customers during their recovery from the pandemic.

Based at One Rutherglen Links, Clear Business is reviving its recruitment drive which was put on hold during the pandemic. It is now looking to fill roles across its sales and customer service departments.

Part of Manchester-based Verastar Group, Clear Business entered the Scottish water market as a licensed provider of water and waste services in 2013 and now delivers services to over one in four Scottish companies. Its core customer base spans the retail, hospitality and beauty sectors.

Lee Hull

“We’re committed to continuing to grow our workforce in Scotland, and while the pandemic slowed down our recruitment plans, we are now back to full speed ahead," Verastar chief executive Lee Hull said.

“As the government eases restrictions, businesses of all kinds are sure to see an increase in activity. We’ve been working incredibly hard to support the UK high street and hospitality during the pandemic and we’re here to support them as they begin to recover."

READ MORE: Scottish drinks firm launches campaign to bankroll brand home in the Borders

Founded in 1998, Verastar employs nearly 900 people and is looking to recruit 150 new employees in Scotland and England. The group has an annual turnover of £183 million.

“Alongside the pandemic recovery, we’re working flat out on the rollout of full fibre broadband, equipping small businesses with the connectivity they need to thrive as part of a modern economy," Mr Hull added.

"This project presents a significant opportunity for Clear Business and we’ll need the right people on our team to continue to deliver a great service for our customers.”