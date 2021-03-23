A Glasgow destination has hailed a surge of interest in dining out as restrictions are ready to be eased.

Since opening their online bookings yesterday, Cranside Kitchen has received over 10,000 bookings.

The free-to-enter site is located beside the iconic North Rotunda building in Finnieston offers food and drink menus from some of the city's most loved restaurants as well as featuring one of Glasgow's biggest outdoor beer gardens.

Reopening from 10am on Monday, April 26, Cranside Kitchen "brings together Glasgow's best restaurant traders in an open air courtyard with sit down indoor and outdoor dining".

Each month, new food and drink pop-ups will be available, as well as a mouthwatering cocktail and drinks menu featuring all the classics as well as wine and spirits, and a massive outdoor beer garden bar serving cold draught beer and ciders.

From April 26, food will be served daily from 12pm - 10pm outside and 12pm - 8pm inside with alcohol permitted outside between 12pm - 10pm. From Monday May 17, food and drink will be available inside and outside from 11am - 10:30pm.

Details of the restaurants involved will be revealed in the weeks prior to reopening but some favourites including Halloumi and Pickled Ginger are expected to make a return.

Restaurateur Toni Carbajosa said: "Our entire team is very happy for the re-opening of Cranside Kitchen next month. Last year, our venture was born in lockdown and soon established itself as one of Glasgow's best outdoor spaces for relaxing, eating, and drinking.

"We're blown away by the number of bookings we've received in the last 24 hours, and we're thrilled to hear that so many past and present customers share our passion for the one-of-a-kind venue we've created here on Glasgow's clydeside".

Cranside Kitchen is also expected to reveal details of a redesigned and reimagined site at Finnieston that will offer more space for customers.

Owners also aim to add a DJ terrace this summer as well as room for gigs and events, drawing inspiration from festivals to become a multi-faceted dining, drinking, and entertainment venue.

Cranside Kitchen requires guests to book their reservation in advance.

