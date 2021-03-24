CINEWORLD has unveiled plans to reopen as coronavirus restrictions for cinemas are set to be eased across the UK in May.

The cinema business said it is to bring back its 127 outlets under the roadmap to recovery.

The company said it will open cinemas in the US under its Regal brand from April 2, following six months of closure.

It also said a major deal has been struck with Warner Bros that gives the cinema chain, which also owns the Picturehouse franchise, exclusive rights to show films over streaming services.

The phased reopening in the US will start with a limited number of cinemas opening for Godzilla vs. Kong at the Start of April, followed by screenings of Mortal Kombat two weeks later.

Cineworld also plans to reopen in the UK, its second biggest market, in May, in line with guidance north and south of the Border.

Mooky Greidinger, Cineworld chief executive said the business will keep a close watch on the UK and European positions as it nears time to reopen.

“We have long-awaited this moment when we can welcome audiences back to our Regal theatres and restore our essential role within the communities we serve,” he said. "With capacity restrictions expanding to 50 per cent or more across most US states, we will be able to operate profitably in our biggest markets.

"We will also be monitoring developments closely in the UK and across Europe as we set to gradually reopen across the world in line with local government guidance."

The agreement with Warner Bros is to show the studio's films exclusively in its cinemas 31 days prior to them being made available on premium video on demand (PVOD) platforms for streaming at home.

Mr Greidinger said: "This agreement shows the studio's commitment to the theatrical business and we see this agreement as an important milestone in our 100-year relationship with Warner Bros.”

Indoor entertainment including museums and theatres are expected to reopen on May 17.

Shares closed down 5%, or 6.35p, at 104.95p.