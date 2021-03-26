By Ian McConnell
RENOVATION and construction work has started on a major development in Inverness city centre.
Developer Swilken Estates noted its retail development at 7 to 17 Union Street, formerly occupied by an Arnotts store, was due to be completed by the third quarter of 2022. Six commercial units will be created, with four on Union Street and two accessed from Baron Taylor’s Street.
Swilken said the redevelopment would see the listed buildings on Union Street, dating back to 1863, and Baron Taylor’s Street, dating to 1892, “sympathetically restored”, with office and retail space created.
It noted the upper floors of the four-storey building would house 53 new apartments for long-term rental through Highland Council and Highland Housing Alliance. Swilken said this would provide “much-needed housing for the city centre”.
The retail development, which will include restoration of the original facade on Union Street and shopfront detailing and introduce spiral wrought iron staircases and exposed walls, will connect Union Street to Baron Taylor’s Street. Swilken said this would breathe “new life into one of Inverness’s most atmospheric thoroughfares”. It noted the existing buildings at 33 to 41 Baron Taylor’s Street, which will form a key part of the retail space, include one of the earliest steel-framed buildings in Scotland.
