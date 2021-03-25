Construction work has started on 71 new homes in Perth after a surge of online interest in the development.

Miller Homes hailed the new development off Geddes Avenue in Perth.

Since going live on Friday February 26, nine homes at Bertha Park have been sold, with three of the homes reserved online in the first 24 hours.

The first homes are expected to be ready to move into in Autumn 2021, with a four-bedroom Marwood showhome due to open in late Summer.

Bertha Park will comprise of a mix of three, four and five-bedroom homes and becomes the first development in the east of Scotland to boast a full portfolio of Miller Homes’ newly rebranded house types, including The Carlton, The Lockwood and The Harford.

Hundreds of homes for Scotland amid Bellway's record sales

Ross Beattie, site manager at Bertha Park said: “We’re delighted to be breaking ground on site and making headway on what’s sure to be a thriving new community.

"After being away from Perth for a while, it’s great for Miller Homes to be back building here. We can’t wait to see the progress and watch Bertha Park come to life.”

Miller Homes’ Regional Sales & Marketing Director for Scotland, Neil Gaffney said, “Bertha Park is a vibrant, flourishing community and we’re so excited that Miller Homes is going to be a part of it. We’ve already seen a demand for our new homes, and we can’t wait to watch the development take shape now we’ve broken ground.”

Miller Homes joins a growing neighbourhood at Bertha Park that includes a brand-new high school, retail outlets, a doctor’s surgery, communal community space and a residents’ play park.

A station similar to the planned site.

Scotland set for 'first fully green biofuel station'





Scotland's “first 100 per cent renewable biomethane refuelling station” to be set to be opened this year, it is claimed.

CNG Fuels said the move will allow fleet operators to switch from diesel to running vehicles on low-carbon fuel, support net zero targets and save money.

Santander cited the move to online banking.

Bank giant to shut branches in Scotland

Santander is to slash its branch numbers by more than 100.

Four branches in Scotland are affected by the move, which will see the bank shut 111 branches by the end of August. Two branches in Glasgow, one in Edinburgh and one in Dalkeith are earmarked for closure.

The closure plan prompted an online appeal.

Petition urges John Lewis to reconsider 'devastating' Aberdeen decision

A petition calling for the John Lewis Aberdeen store to be saved is quickly gaining support.

The department store retailer told staff on Wednesday morning that eight of its stores will not reopen after lockdown measures lift, as it undergoes a major shift in strategy to adapt to changing shopping habits.

