By Ian McConnell
HOTEL staff accommodation in a Scottish seaside town is up for sale after being deemed surplus to requirements by its new owner.
The 18-bedroom building, over four storeys, is being sold by US-based AJ Capital Partners, which purchased the former Macdonald Marine Hotel at North Berwick early last year. It is being hailed as a “prime development opportunity”.
Allied Surveyors Scotland, which has been appointed to sell the staff accommodation, noted the 9,108 sq ft property occupies a half-acre site in Dirleton Avenue and is less than one mile from the town centre. It was known as the Golf Hotel until around 2006, the property firm noted. Offers over £1.353 million are being sought.
Iain Mercer, Allied Surveyors’ director of commercial agency (east), said: “This is a prime development opportunity on the main road leading into one of Scotland’s most sought-after coastal towns. We expect high levels of demand from residential developers in particular, but other uses may also be viable.”
AJ Capital Partners is refurbishing the Marine Hotel & Spa on Cromwell Road. It plans to reopen the hotel later this year.
