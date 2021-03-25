Jimmy Lee’s Salt & Chilli Oriental opens today in Glasgow's West End.
The new pop-up on Dumbarton Road serves up “comforting Chinese classics alongside curious fusion concoctions”, mixing conventional Hong Kong street food with a “dose of modern Glasgow attitude”.
Spearheaded by Celebrity Chef Jimmy Lee and his team from award winning Lychee Oriental, Salt & Chilli Oriental opens in the former Ninja Turtles Pizzeria site.
READ MORE: Jimmy Lee launches Glasgow Salt & Chilli street food pop-up
The takeaway restaurant offers a taste of Hong Kong’s frills-free street food with a menu packed with flavours including tangy Peking ribs and chicken satay with spicy dip.
Mr Lee said: "Cantonese street food has been reimagined, remastered, and given a playful twist at Salt & Chilli Oriental.
“Our menu is jam-packed with must-try items, and it's a welcome addition to the West End's thriving culinary scene. We've already been inundated with online bookings, and we can't wait to see how the community in the West End and beyond reacts.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.