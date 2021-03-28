The first phase of a £1.3bn brownfield regeneration is set to begin with the start of a massive housing development in the Scottish capital early next year.

A detailed planning application was submitted to the City of Edinburgh Council last month for mre than 400 homes in Granton and the council said under its plans and process, construction on the development is scheduled for early 2022.

The council said in an update: "Commencing with the first phase of the design and delivery of around 313 affordable homes at Western Villages, which forms part of Granton Waterfront."

The housing element is part of a £1.3bn regeneration plan

It said: "Construction is planned early 2022. 56 affordable homes will progress through the design phase.

"In Granton the appointment of a contractor to design and build 140 new homes at the former Silverlea Care Home site is expected to conclude over the summer months."

READ MORE: Work starts on new homes amid surge of interest

It added: "In February 2021, a detailed planning application for over 400 new homes at Western Villages was submitted. Granton will also see the delivery of a pilot project as part of the Edinburgh Homes Demonstrator, supported by Scottish Government funding, to test a design catalogue for net zero carbon offsite construction."

The £1.3bn plan includes hundreds of homes

The council also said earlier: "Western Villages marks the first phase of council-led development within the framework area and offers the opportunity to build on the vision and principles set out earlier this year by providing vibrant mixed tenure homes."

The proposal to transform Edinburgh’s largest brownfield site at Granton Waterfront into a new coastal town was unveiled last year.

It says that “previous failed attempts to develop Granton highlight the importance of a joined up approach”.

With a rich history and heritage, the former industrial land is set to become "one of Scotland’s leading sustainable developments, bringing new homes, business, culture, leisure, learning and employment opportunities".

The plans will bring a total of 3,500 new homes of which at least 35% will be affordable, a school, medical centre, new cycling and walking routes and enhanced sustainable transport connections with the city, "making a significant contribution to Edinburgh’s target to become a net zero carbon city by 2030".