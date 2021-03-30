By Ian McConnell

PLANS have been drawn up to develop a multi-million-pound golf resort at Feddinch Mains on the outskirts of St Andrews.

Investment consultant GPH Engineering, which purchased the site in early 2020, has formulated proposals for a leisure-led development including a clubhouse, golf accommodation incorporating up to 39 luxury suites, and a spa and restaurant.

The 97.58-hectare site, around 2.5 kilometres south-west of St Andrews adjacent to the A915, already has consent dating from 2004 for the development of an 18-hole championship golf course. Designed by 1973 Open champion, Tom Weiskopf, work is under way on the course.

A proposal of application notice, noting intent to submit a planning application in due course following community consultation, has been submitted to Fife Council to develop the clubhouse and associated works, including “minor alterations to the golf course layout”.

The site includes the farm steading known as Feddinch Mains, which lies vacant and derelict and will form the focus for new facilities.

All existing buildings at Feddinch Mains, with the exception of the farmhouse, are to be demolished as part of the proposed development.

The Feddinch development will deliver “considerable employment opportunities” along with increased investment in the local Fife community, GPH Engineering noted.

A previous planning consent for the clubhouse, including 41 apartments, for the “St Andrews International Golf Club” by Scotia Investment group was renewed in January 2017. This was on the strict condition that it would lapse in three years if construction had not begun by then. The permission expired in January 2020.

Tom Weiskopf said: “The uniqueness of Feddinch is two-fold: it is in a superb location, just 2.5 km from the beautiful town of St. Andrews, the home of golf, and will offer superb facilities, including a stunning clubhouse and golf course.

“The new owners are committed to providing the most comprehensive golfing experience in the British lsles and I am incredibly excited to finally see this dream project come to fruition.”