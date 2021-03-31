New York-headquartered bridge giant Hardesty & Hanover and Irish civil engineer Roughan & O’Donovan are collaborating to provide "comprehensive movable bridge engineering design services" for the first opening road bridge over the River Clyde, it has been announced.

The Clyde crossing is the centerpiece of the Clyde Waterfront and Renfrew Riverside project, which will transform the waterfront, connect communities on both sides of the river, improve access to jobs, education, hospitals, and leisure pursuits and create new connections into Scotland’s manufacturing innovation district.

The design-build project is being led by construction and civil engineering company, GRAHAM, with Hollandia Infra, lemants, Ramboll, Amey, Hycom Engineering, and Fairfield Control Systems amongst the other members of the project team.

The architect behind the bridge, Tony Kettle of the Kettle Collective, is best known in Scotland for creating the Falkirk Wheel.

The 184m double cable-stayed swing bridge, connecting Renfrew to Clydebank and Yoker, will carry vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians.

The geometry of this elegant and structurally efficient swing bridge allows for cyclist and pedestrian-friendly gradients on the bridge while also providing a significant navigational opening.

The 12.3m wide bridge deck contains two carriageways and two pedestrian footpaths.

The double swing bridge is 130m pivot to pivot with an asymmetric or “bobtail” arrangement of 65m forward span and 27m back span. The steel superstructures spans are gear-driven, hydraulically powered, and open at a 110° angle.

The pivots feature 6.7m-diameter slewing bearings. The forward steel superstructure is supported by cable-stays anchored to steel pylons and a counterweighted back span.

Planning consent has already been obtained. Detailed design and construction are scheduled to start this spring and take three years to complete.

H&H provided engineering services for both phases of replacing the Kosciuszko Bridge.

H&H provided engineering services for replacing the Kosciuszko Bridge, the two-span cable-stayed structure that is 1.1-miles-long and carries 160,000 vehicles per day over the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.

Paul Skelton, of H&H, said: “Our well-honed partnership with ROD is emblematic of our approach to designing complex kinetic structures. Our structural, mechanical, and electrical/controls specialists design collaboratively to ensure that the bridge and its machinery function as one. This will bring to life an elegant and unique bridge that offers pedestrians and cyclists a less-steep journey across the Clyde while also providing a significant opening for marine traffic.”

ROD’s Tony Dempsey said: “We have been collaborating with H&H for the past 15 years and we are delighted to be working with Paul and the team again on this our latest success. It continues our established relationship in the UK and Ireland.”

The new £90 million plan is part of a wider project which is expected to create more than 2,300 jobs and bring £867 million into the local economy.

Visual concept designs of the new River Clyde bridge produced by Kettle Collective, in collaboration with Sweco.

The high street has come under severe pressure

Scottish chemist chain to cut stores

Scotmid has revealed plans to close up to 22 Semichem stores across Scotland, Northern Ireland and the north east of England, putting 140 jobs at risk.

READ MORE: The proposed closures have been prompted by “ongoing challenges to high street trading” which have been “exacerbated” by the pandemic, the co-operative said.

Morag Inglis, right, and Donald Reid.

City's oldest law firm appoints first female chairman

Glasgow’s oldest law firm is to appoint its first female chairman, as its current, long-standing incumbent prepares to stand down.

READ MORE: Managing partner Morag Inglis will become chairman of Mitchells Roberton tomorrow (April 1), having spent her entire career with the firm. Ms Inglis was appointed the firm’s first female partner in 1993.

