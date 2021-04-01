By Ian McConnell

SCOTTISH engineering consultancy Wallace Whittle has been bought by its management team from German group TUV SUD.

Wallace Whittle's management said the deal provided “continuity for around 90 jobs at its offices in Glasgow, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Belfast, Warrington, London and Dubai”. The price paid has not been disclosed.

Munich-based TUV SUD had bought Wallace Whittle, which yesterday flagged its involvement in high-profile projects such as the St James Quarter in Edinburgh and Buchanan Wharf in Glasgow, in 2011.

Wallace Whittle, currently engaged in the Cadworks office building project in Glasgow, has an annual turnover of around £10 million.

Allan McGill, managing director at Wallace Whittle, led the buyout.

He said: “A change in strategic direction at TUV SUD since 2019 created an opportunity for the senior team at Wallace Whittle to concentrate on what we do best – construction design and consultancy.

“A deal has been concluded which safeguards all existing jobs, plus our six offices across the UK and one in Dubai. All the senior management will remain and we envisage no material change to the delivery and operation of the business. We are grateful to TUV SUD and look forward to continuing to work in partnership with them in years to come.”

Mr McGill, who has been with Wallace Whittle since joining as a trainee engineer in 1995, said: “An independent Wallace Whittle is well placed to approach the post-pandemic world of real estate design with confidence and enthusiasm, targeting the most prestigious developments, working with the best clients and people.

“We are hugely experienced and skilled in the design of key real estate sectors that will benefit from changes arising from the pandemic. For example, with the evolution of workspace design to accommodate agile working, wellbeing, smart technology and designing towards net zero carbon, we have all the skills and experience to design sector-leading commercial offices and accommodate more sustainable workplaces.”

He added: “As we also face up to a global climate emergency, and with more than 40% of UK carbon emissions emanating from buildings and construction activities, we bring innovation and sustainable design to minimize impacts from the development, refurbishment, operation and disposal of buildings.”