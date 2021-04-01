By Ian McConnell

A SCOTTISH law firm at the end of a 145-year connection with its founding family has declared there is “absolutely no need” for it to modernise or have a shake-up, underlining a commitment to “traditional” levels of service.

Urquharts has been operating in Edinburgh since 1876.

The retirement of senior partner Roderick Urquhart will mark the end of its long link to the founding family, the firm noted. However, the remaining partners say there will be no dramatic changes.

Roderick Urquhart's great-grandfather, Andrew Urquhart, established the firm after moving to Edinburgh from Aberdeen. He chose to study law rather than follow his father, who captained tea clippers plying their trade from China to the north-east of Scotland.

Stephen Blane, who will take over as senior partner, said: “Roderick is the fourth generation of the Urquhart family to be senior partner here and we want to thank him for everything he has done over many years of service. His will be a very well-deserved retirement.

“For the past 145 years there has been an Urquhart associated with the firm. A number of people have asked us if this is a chance for us to modernise and shake things up.

“There is absolutely no need for that. We are extremely well prepared for Roderick’s departure and. the truth is there won’t be any radical changes. We will very much continue as we are while keeping an eye on what we can do to improve the already high level of personal service that we offer.”

READ MORE: Wallace Whittle, Scottish engineering consultancy, bought from German group TUV SUD by management

Roderick Urquhart, who joined the firm in 1982, said: “I’ve enjoyed my time with the firm and I’m incredibly proud of all that we achieved and of the quality of the team who will now take Urquharts forward. There may no longer be an Urquhart in the firm, but I’m delighted that the same values will continue to underpin everything that it does.”

In 1911, Andrew Urquhart's son, William, joined the firm and oversaw its move to become a property specialist and also its relocation to Heriot Row. In 1952, his son Ronald became the third generation of the family to join the firm.

Mr Blane said: "What we keep hearing from our clients is that they appreciate our traditional and professional approach to looking after their interests. We will proudly continue to do the same things in the same way that we have been doing them very successfully for a long time now."

He added: “Transactions are partner-led. If you instruct someone, you instruct the partner first and foremost and it is not delegated to the most junior person in the firm. Partners remain engaged and involved and take a direct interest in everything from start to finish.”

READ MORE: Ian McConnell:Brexit could have taken many forms. Cheshire Cat Boris Johnson chose this one

The firm noted that preparation for Roderick Urquhart's departure had been under way for 18 months, highlighting its recruitment of another partner, Alison Grandison, in April last year.

Ms Grandison is a specialist in residential conveyancing, a key area for Urquharts.

Based in Heriot Row, the firm has 24 staff, including 10 fee-earners.

Another major area of its practice is private client work, including wills, executries and powers of attorney, headed by Sara Smith.

Stephen Webster leads Urquharts' commercial property department.

Mr Blane, a solicitor advocate, is also a litigator and Urquharts notes he is "one of a handful of Law Society-accredited specialists in pursuing professional negligence claims against other lawyers".

Gillian Black will be the longest-serving partner at the firm, following the retirement of Roderick Urquhart.

Ms Black, who has been with Urquharts for more than 20 years, said: “Most of our new clients are referred by existing clients or one of our many professional contacts who appreciate our commitment to a level of service that can too often be sacrificed in the rush to online or volume marketplaces.

"It may surprise some people, but we are finding that younger, professional clients like our service. They are not looking for the quickest, low-cost fix and, contrary to popular belief, they are not all going to those firms where everything is done online."

She added: "Of course, many of our clients are older and have been with us for a long time, through various house moves, changes to their wills, dealing with their parents’ executries and we’re now even handling their children’s first house purchases.

“But we are constantly attracting new clients and many are under 35.”