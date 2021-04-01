By Ian McConnell

New drone photos highlight the progress of a major development of 150 new homes for social rent, part of the Queens Quay regeneration project in Clydebank.

The £27 million development is being delivered by Cube Housing Association, part of Glasgow-based Wheatley Group, in partnership with West Dunbartonshire Council and Clydebank Housing Association.

Once complete, the development – which includes £15.6 million in grant funding from the Scottish Government – will have 146 homes, all for social rent, comprising a mixture of one, two and three-bed flats, and 14 adapted homes for wheelchair users. Twenty-nine homes will be owned by West Dunbartonshire Council and 37 homes by Clydebank Housing Association, with the rest remaining in Wheatley.

The new homes will be serviced by Scotland’s first major water-sourced district heating system. This project – backed by a £6 million Scottish Government Grant – will extract heat from the River Clyde and distribute it to Queens Quay residents and the wider Clydebank community, which Wheatley Group says will make it "one of the greenest towns in Scotland".

Wheatley director of development David Fletcher said: “It is exciting to see the fantastic progress being made on these much-needed homes at Queens Quay.

“We are delighted to be working with West Dunbartonshire Council and Clydebank Housing Association on delivering the affordable housing within the £250 million Queens Quay regeneration project.

“I’m sure our tenants are going to enjoy living in these modern, stylish and energy-efficient homes.”

The homes are being built by Glasgow-based construction firm CCG. Four commercial units are also being developed and will be managed by Clydeside Regeneration, the council’s partner in the wider delivery of the Queen’s Quay project.