THE first phase of a luxury residential development in Ayrshire has been launched as part of a £60 million project at Rowallan Castle Estate.
Work has begun to establish serviced plots at the site for 79 custom-designed homes, which will range in price from £400,000 to more than £1 million. The first 38 plots have been released for sale.
The homes will be developed under a joint venture between Cherish Homes and Rowallan Castle Estate. It is the first project in Scotland for Cherish, which has established sites for custom-build homes in Cheshire and Lancashire and has plans for more in 2021. In a statement, it is said the company uses modern, innovative off-site modular construction methods, which allows the homes to be delivered more quickly and efficiently than traditionally build houses.
Rowallan Castle is set amid 600 acres of parkland and ancient woodland, with the East Ayrshire estate also home to a golf course designed by Colin Montgomerie. The estate is located around 20 miles from Glasgow.
Stuart Law, chief executive of Cherish Homes, said: “The UK has fallen behind other countries such as Sweden, Germany and Japan which have adopted custom build homes and advanced off-site manufacturing and modular construction techniques much more readily.
“Rowallan Castle Estate provides us with a prime site to showcase best-in-class modular homes which are truly energy efficient and we expect Rowallan Castle Estate to become the showpiece custom build serviced plot site in Scotland.”
