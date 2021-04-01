By Ian McConnell
The Cheese Club shop, which is led by the team behind the Six by Nico restaurant group, has opened its doors on Byres Road in Glasgow's west end.
It is taking up temporary residence in the former Fopp music store at 358 Byres Road.
Cheesemonger Stephen Sweet is overseeing the day-to-day operations of the pop-up store as well as curating The Cheese Club shops' products and HOME-X’s online distribution services.
Spearheaded by chef Nico Simeone and Six by Nico marketing executive Michael Sim, HOME-X offers restaurant quality kits to cook at home, with pre-prepared ingredients and cooking instructions.
As well as cheese, the new pop-up store is offering chutneys, crackers, olives, cured meats and features a delicatessen counter serving hot and cold snacks, including toasted sandwiches and brunch items.
The team behind the shop highlight their aim of highlighting “the incredible work, pride, and effort that goes into making beautiful artisan and farmhouse cheeses”.
Mr Sweet said: "We hope our customers are as enthusiastic as we are about the opening of The Cheese Club shop pop-up. With the goal of providing something different, we want to bring a proper cheese experience here to Byres Road, along with all the necessary accompaniments. We're now open and excited to become a part of the west end community"
