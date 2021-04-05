By Ian McConnell

SCOTTISH law firm Harper Macleod has announced eight new partners, declaring it is emerging “strongly from a financial year dominated by the pandemic”.

The eight new partners are Natalie Dissake, in the debt and asset recovery division, Amy Walsh in business development, Kathleen Martin in the private client operation, personal injury specialist Marina Harper, Andrew MacKenzie and Laura McCorquodale in dispute resolution, and Craig Ramsay and Paul Macdonald in corporate.

Harper Macleod noted the appointments take its total number of partners to 74, “with 43% of those female”.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell:Brexit: No escape from Johnson’s dire farce in Paris metro and airport

It noted three of the new partners had joined as trainees and all had been promoted through the firm to reach partnership.

Harper Macleod chairman Professor Lorne Crerar said: "It is always a matter of great satisfaction to see promotions from within the firm and wonderful to watch people who have been with us for much of their career progress through to this stage, with three of them beginning their careers as trainees with the firm. So I am delighted to welcome these colleagues as fellow Partners of Harper Macleod."

READ MORE: Ian McConnell:Brexit could have taken many forms. Cheshire Cat Boris Johnson chose this one

He added: "For more than 30 years we have been a place of opportunity for young lawyers and it is a testament to the strength we have created that we can continue to do that even in times such as these. Our partnership complement is the strongest that it has ever been and all eight who are making the step up are not only talented solicitors but great colleagues who promote a positive culture within and outwith the firm. I know that they will contribute greatly to the success of our clients, and therefore the firm, in the years to come."

Martin Darroch, chief executive at Harper Macleod, said: "At the end of what has been a remarkable year for so many reasons, our belief that people are our most valuable asset is stronger than ever. Our investment in our own people has allowed us to make these promotions from a position of strength, as we help our clients and stakeholders navigate the impact of the pandemic.

"We have a clear strategy to grow in our key sectors over the coming year and each of our new Partners will play a key role in ensuring we continue to exceed our service delivery promises across the board."