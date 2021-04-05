RETAILERS hailed the reopening of garden centres and hairdressers in Scotland

A steady stream of plant lovers visited the West End Garden Centre in Glasgow on Monday after it opened its doors to the public in the latest relaxation of lockdown measures.

Owner Martin McCarron, who opened the centre around two years ago, said the phone had been "ringing non-stop with people desperate for us to reopen" and that customers "have been so happy to get out".

He said: "We've been doing home deliveries which has been reasonably busy but there is a big appetite to get out yourself.

"I think this lockdown made people appreciate plants. There is a lot more demand for people growing their own fruit and veg, there's a big movement towards self-sufficiency and appetite for anything local.

"People are just desperate to get going."

Diggers and labourers were working around the centre constructing a new shop which will offer a range of seeds and bulbs and more options for indoor plants, he said.

Along with garden centres, hairdressers and barbers reopened on Monday along with homeware stores and car showrooms.

Tony Mann opened his barber shop in Giffnock, East Renfrewshire, at 6am to enable people to get their hair cut for the first time in months.

He had 96 customers booked in until 8pm.

Mr Mann said: "It's been four months since the last day we cut hair so the feeling today is slight anxiety and slight worry, like 'is everything going to go to plan', but I'm also feeling really excited and happy because my shop is open again.

"We start at 6am and finish at 8pm.”

David Lonsdale, SRC director, said the moves "to start to unwind some of the elevated lockdown restrictions are positive steps".

The new partners: clockwise from top left: Natalie Dissake, Amy Walsh, Kathleen Martin, Marina Harper, Andrew Mackenzie, Laura McCorquodale, Craig Ramsay and Paul Macdonald

Scottish law firm names eight new partners

Harper Macleod has announced eight new partners, declaring it is emerging “strongly from a financial year dominated by the pandemic”.

READ MORE: The eight new partners are Natalie Dissake, in the debt and asset recovery division, Amy Walsh in business development, Kathleen Martin in the private client operation, personal injury specialist Marina Harper, Andrew MacKenzie and Laura McCorquodale in dispute resolution, and Craig Ramsay and Paul Macdonald in corporate.

Simone Lockhart

Simone Lockhart: Delayed crackdown is arriving

You’ve probably heard the news about a Government crackdown on IR35. Delayed for a year, the rules come in tomorrow. But what does it really mean for employers?

READ MORE: Big companies have been reviewing this for some time, but are all companies aware of the dos and don’ts of the new legislation? And do they realise the liability for a breach of rules will now shift from the contractor to the company itself? Why the crackdown?

