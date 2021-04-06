By Ian McConnell

A SCOTTISH craft beer business will be pitching for equity funding on the new BBC One series of Dragons’ Den on Thursday.

The episode will feature Genius Brewing's co-founders, Jason Clarke and Charlie Craig, making a pitch to the Dragons as they seek £120,000 of equity funding to expand their craft beer business.

Last year, filming of the show was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Genius team had been due to film in Manchester in July but lockdown restrictions saw production postponed until September.

Mr Clarke recalls that this was a nerve-racking experience.

He said: “As a former TV director, I wasn’t fazed by the filming environment but pitching to the Dragons is another matter. When the lift doors open and you’re suddenly faced by Peter, Deborah, Touker, Tej and Sara, the pressure is definitely on.”

Mr Craig, operations director, emphasised the importance of preparation ahead of the pitch.

He said: “It’s well known the Dragons like to drill into your numbers and so we prep’d thoroughly; turnover, margins, you name it, and with the cameras rolling, and the Dragons firing questions left and right, there was certainly no place to hide!”

Genius Brewing describes its performance in 2020 as "resilient".

Mr Clarke said 2020 had been a "tough year for the industry".

However, he added: "With lockdowns now easing and the trend for healthier drinking growing strongly, we’re optimistic about 2021.”

As the hospitality industry was hammered by coronavirus-related lockdowns and restrictions, Genius Brewing targeted ecommerce, launching on Amazon and selling directly to customers via their own website.