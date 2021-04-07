A NEW-YORK style pizza restaurant is set to open in Glasgow as part of an expansion push by a popular Scottish capital-based brand.

It comes as Civerinos announced its fifth Edinburgh premises which is a pizza par with deckchair access at Portobello beach on April 12 called Prom Slice.

As well as the as-yet undisclosed site for Glasgow, self-funded Civerinos intends to opened outlets in Newcastle, Leeds and Manchester between now and next year.

The business includes the original Civerinos in Hunter Square, which is undergoing a £100,000 refurbishment before it reopens, Civerinos Slice in Forrest Road, the High Dive in St Leonard’s Street – set to be “Scotland’s first deep pan Chicago style pizza bar and cocktails place” it is claimed – and West Slice in Corstorphine.

READ MORE: Scottish islands tourism crisis: £2m of cancellations

It employs around 120 across all its sites, has kept jobs throughout the pandemic and also employed more, taking on 40 since it went in to the first lockdown.

The new Portobello premises will be a slice window for take-away and space indoors for 20, with an outdoor seating area which will feature up to 50 deckchairs, with plans to expand the al fresco area.

Portobello opens on April 12.

The family-run business has spent the last year “completely re-inventing the business model” with DIY pizza kits, which it is claimed were the first to launch and deliver throughout Scotland at the start of the first lockdown.

It has also been working closely with the NHS to deliver pizza directly to staff for free and offer all NHS workers and emergency services discount and a pay it forward scheme for their families and loved ones throughout the pandemic.

Civerinos has also teamed up with The Smiddy BBQ, Chop House, Mothership and King of Feasts and is working closely with foodbank provision to help families in local schools offering free DIY pizza kits to enjoy at home with their family.

Owner Michele Civiera said of the latest offering: “I have always dreamt of opening in Portobello since I moved here seven years ago with my family.

“I just wanted somewhere to take the kids in the evening for pizza on the beach."