THE "topping out" point in the construction of a major new office building in Glasgow city centre was celebrated on Monday in a socially distanced ceremony.
Real estate investment firm FORE Partnership announced today that this key stage in the construction of the Cadworks building in Glasgow had been achieved.
FORE noted the 95,000 sq ft speculative office development would be completed in time for the United Nations' COP26 climate change summit in November.
The developer declared: "It will be one of the first office buildings in the city to be net zero carbon in operation. With the UK and Scottish Governments setting ambitious carbon-reduction targets, Cadworks will act as an exemplar building for the City’s future. FORE’s industry-leading commitment to be net zero across its portfolio by 2025 is exemplified in Cadworks, which uses no fossil fuel in its operation and is one of the only all-electric offices in Glasgow."
