By Ian McConnell

SCOTTISH online fashion retailer Atterley.com, founded and headed by tyre entrepreneur Mike Welch, has closed a £3 million funding round, led by private equity house Maven Capital Partners.

Atterley meanwhile reported a 200% rise in sales year-on-year for the first quarter, with the majority of the growth attributed to strong repeat sales and new geographic markets.

Mr Welch cited a “slight tailwind” arising from the coronavirus pandemic and associated restrictions and the need for consumers to shop from home.

Atterley said the investment, which also included commitments from Scottish Enterprise and existing shareholders, would allow it to “execute its planned growth strategy with a key focus on developing its international footprint, particularly in the US”.

The business is a fashion retail marketplace which is used by more than 250 independent boutiques to reach customers worldwide and has around 3,000 brands live on the site.

Atterley chairman Mr Welch said; “This investment is a game-changer for us and really sets us up for our next big phase of growth. We have always taken a test and learn approach to our investments in growth and that has not only kept us in control of our destiny as shareholders but has carried us through some of the most testing times for businesses that we have ever seen. I am excited that in partnership with Maven we will be able to accelerate our growth and capitalise on the massive market opportunity”.