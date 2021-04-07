A NORTH Berwick-based campervan firm has become the only converter of its kind in Scotland to be officially recognised by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.

Jerba Campervans has been named as one of three companies across the UK to be recognised by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles as a Motorhome Qualified Converter.

The employee-owned firm joins converters in Derby and Shropshire to be the first automotive companies to join VWCV Motorhome Qualified Scheme.

Jerba said it received the qualification after meeting rigorous standards and obligations set out by VW.

Nick Axtell, VW specialist sales manager, said: “The reason we created this scheme was to highlight the importance of quality control to our customers. We want to direct customers to companies we’ve qualified in the scheme safe in the knowledge that each firm can deliver on the safety promises and obligations we expect at VWCV.

“With this in mind we have highlighted few companies that encompass our beliefs and meet our standards, and we are delighted to have them backed by this scheme.”

The VWCV Motorhome Qualified Scheme amounts to a number of essential compliances. With companies requiring added liability insurance, matched warranty and an approval from the National Caravan Council Limited (NCC).

VWCV identified Jerba Campervans as a significant operator, with the North Berwick firm taking a keen interest throughout the scheme's inception.

Mr Axtell added: “We wanted to spotlight companies that have good ethics and ethos, and those who want to build a continuous business we can form a long-term relationship with.

“Out of all the companies we’ve dealt with, Jerba has been one of the best simply because of its expertise in our industry.

“We’ve visited the Jerba factory numerous times prior to lockdown, and gotten to know the staff’s excellent approach to customer care, and we really relied on the company’s knowledge and feedback to and really drive our scheme.

“The co-founder Simon Poole has been a champion of it really, and it’s been valuable to have his enthusiasm.”

The North Berwick base.

Jerba will now be able to display the VWCV Motorhome Qualified logo on its website as well as utilising promotional materials from VWCV.

Simon Poole, co-founder of Jerba Campervans, said: “This has been many years in the making, and we couldn’t be happier to finally achieve this qualification.

“It means a great deal to us, not only by sharing it with our customers, but it is recognition for the team and the incredibly high standards they uphold each day.

“Having recognition from VWCV vindicates our work and the effort which goes into each campervan.

“We hope this qualification will display to many customers who are seeking to buy a campervan that Jerba Campervans is regarded as one of the UK’s finest converters.”

