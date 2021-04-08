TWO major Scottish office buildings have changed hands in deals totalling £44 million.
The Cuprum office building in Glasgow and The Stamp Office in Edinburgh have been acquired by a joint venture between TREOS, the discretionary fund vehicle of Trinova Real Estate, and Swedish investor Europi Property Group.
The price for Cuprum was £28.25m, with £15.333m paid for The Stamp Office.
Cuprum was built in 2010 and has 96,267 sq ft of Grade A space over eight floors, plus 37 car parking spaces.
The office building on the western edge of Glasgow’s international financial services district is fully occupied, with key tenants including AXA Insurance (UK) and Teleperformance. It is also home to SAS Software and Citres.
The A-listed Stamp Office was originally built in 1819 and comprises a 52,177 sq ft, seven-storey Georgian building with four floors situated above Waterloo Place and three lower floors overlooking Calton Road to the rear adjacent to Edinburgh’s Waverley station.
The building has been redeveloped behind a retained facade to provide Grade-A, open-plan office accommodation.
It is 85%-occupied and tenants include the Scottish Legal Complaints Commission, The Scottish Ministers, Covance, Queryclick and Senvion.
Colin Finlayson, director of real estate advisory firm Lismore, advised Credit Suisse on the sale of Cuprum and a UK institutional owner on the disposal of The Stamp Office.
He said: “We are seeing increased activity in the Scottish market, with investors like Trinova and Europi being drawn by renewed occupier activity, attractive yields and favourable exchange rates, along with the potential to add value.
“Cuprum attracted significant interest from both overseas and UK investors. It offers excellent tenant covenants and secure income. The Stamp Office offers an opportunity to reposition a quality office building adjacent to the St James Quarter.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.