By Ian McConnell
A luxury housing development in Glasgow has won planning permission.
CCG Homes submitted plans to develop the former Calderwood Lodge Primary School site in Newlands in early 2020, to deliver 20 luxury two-and three-bedroom homes for sale.
The application has now been approved by Glasgow City Council.
Design proposals include the conversion of an early-20th century sandstone villa to create four, two and three-bedroom apartments, complemented by a two-storey, three-bedroom mews house extension. The existing adjacent 1960s classroom blocks will be demolished to create a further fifteen, two and three-bedroom contemporary apartments including two penthouses on the top-floor.
Demolition and construction will start in June with a formal sales launch expected later in the summer.
CCG Homes managing director, Calum Murray, said: “I am delighted that CCG Homes has secured this development site. We have worked diligently with our architects Stallan-Brand over the last year to deliver a design that has wonderful character. It balances a rich heritage with modern, new house building to create a truly unique offer for buyers and we look forward to bringing the site to the market in the near future.”
