A MAJOR asset manager has said it is to reimagine a Scottish shopping centre "for a post-pandemic future'.

Scoop has announced the appointment of POD Architects to start the reconfiguration of The Thistles Shopping Centre in Stirling to "realise its potential in a post-pandemic world".

The Stirling shopping centre was acquired in December 2020 and provides over 500,000 square feet of retail space, with a total of 90 units. It is home to several major anchor tenants including Next, Boots and Primark and lies at the heart of the community.

Non-essential retail is scheduled to reopen its doors at The Thistles Shopping Centre on 26th April, as restrictions are lifted in Scotland. A "significantly brighter future is predicted for retail in 2021", it said, against a background of retailers recording their worst annual sales performance figures on record in 2020.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: We need to talk about Brexit, Douglas Ross

Award-winning practice, POD Architects, has been appointed to "creatively realise the reconfiguration of vacant spaces, meet operational needs and respond to the changing dynamics affecting all shopping centres". The goal will be to "re-anchor and future-proof" The Thistles, it said.

Scoop is consulting with the city’s key stakeholders to identify Stirling’s main priorities and needs, and to establish how the shopping centre can best cater for the local community’s evolving requirements. These stakeholders have made helpful contributions to the plans and the vision of what the future holds.

Mark Hewett, director at Scoop said: “The high-street is expected to take on a very different form post-Covid and we now have an exciting opportunity to shape the future of the Thistles. Future-proofing is vital to ensure primary shopping centres remain relevant and a place where people want to be – they will be about far more than just shopping. We are looking forward to evolving The Thistles Shopping Centre to ensure it remains the beating heart of the city.

“The Thistles Shopping Centre is an important asset for Stirling, and is set to provide benefits for the City and the surrounding community for generations to come.”

Paul Shedden, founder of POD Architects added: “Over the years the requirements for retail, and shopping centres in particular, have changed as more and more people seek superior shopping experiences to draw them out of their homes. We aim to produce creative and exciting destinations which draw people in. We look forward to embarking on this exciting journey with Scoop.”

Glasgow vegan products retailer backed by London financiers

TheVeganKind has a distribution centre in Rutherglen

A HUSBAND-AND-WIFE team who started a vegan goods delivery business after struggling to find plant-based products on the high street have secured £3.5 million backing from financiers.

READ MORE: The funding is expected to help TheVeganKind business launched by Scott and Karris McCulloch to capitalise on a boom in demand for vegan products, which it has helped fuel.

Interest in Scottish office market flagged as two major deals unveiled

TWO Scottish office buildings have changed hands in deals totalling nearly £44 million.

READ MORE: The Cuprum building in Glasgow and The Stamp Office in Edinburgh have been acquired by a joint venture between TREOS, the discretionary fund vehicle of Trinova Real Estate, and Swedish investor Europi Property Group.

Sign up

You can now have the new and enhanced bulletin and the top business news stories sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday, by clicking below: