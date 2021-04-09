Scottish self-storage company Storage Vault has become the first firm of its type in the UK to adopt Bitcoin as a form of payment.

By embracing the new digital revolution in money management, the firm is now offering its clients an opportunity to enhance their Storage Vault experience in an innovative and forward-thinking way.

With global entrepreneurs such as Elon Musk leading the charge on cryptocurrency adoption, innovative companies embracing the financial revolution are presently blazing a trail for others to follow.

Bitcoin, not controlled by any bank or government and regulated using encryption techniques, has been adopted by Storage Vault as a form of payment simply to offer customers more choice.

The firm also wants to be prepared for the future in which this form of currency will become commonplace.

John McGlynn, founder of Scottish Capital who owns Storage Vault, said: “I’m delighted to see the Storage Vault team being so forward thinking and following the lead of the great Elon Musk on this.

"I’ve been a fan and investor in Bitcoin for over 6 years now and I’ve seen it develop from being seen as a crazy concept to a serious global currency.

"We are the first self-storage and workspace business in the UK to accept Bitcoin, we may even be the first in the world."

CoVault, the flexible workspace division of the Storage Vault family, is also accepting Bitcoin payments.

If you would like to know more about using Bitcoin with Storage Vault or CoVault, get in contact with Fraser Sutherland, Development Director, Storage Vault at fraser@storagevault.com

Learn more at www.storagevault.com and www.covaultworkspace.com