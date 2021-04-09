By Ian McConnell
Mark Donald has been appointed as head chef at The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant, due to open at Scotland’s oldest working distillery this summer.
He joins The Glenturret from his position at Number 1 at The Balmoral in Edinburgh, where he retained the Michelin star until he departed in 2021.
The Glenturret says the Lalique Restaurant "will be the first of its kind, as no other whisky brands are currently home to a restaurant dedicated to fine dining".
Mr Donald said, “I’m very excited to be part of this unique and exciting culinary experience. The distillery has a long-standing history and great heritage – as does Lalique – so it was an exciting task to combine this with fresh, innovative ideas. Working closely with the local producers and suppliers has been wonderful so far; together with my team, I feel we have managed to create a contemporary, thought-provoking menu wrapped in the genuine Scottish hospitality for which The Glenturret is renowned.”
