ISLANDS tourism representatives have hailed the reopening of the key industry in line with mainland Scotland after a month “in limbo” awaiting a restart date.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that tourism travel can resume between the islands and the mainland, although some specific restrictions may remain in place, from Monday, April 26, at her Tuesday briefing.

It comes after islands businesses lost more than £2 million worth of bookings in a “wave of cancellations” when the mainland reopening was announced four weeks ago while the islands were unable to pin down a date to pencil in until now.

Ms Sturgeon said that there was “no universal opinion” in favour of one option or the other, but said the Scottish Government had opted “on the balance of opinion” to align the islands with the mainland to enable travel and tourism.

It is understood a number of communities voted in favour of keeping travel restrictions.

Marc Crothall, chief executive of the Scottish Tourism Alliance said the news would come as “a huge relief and be welcomed by thousands of businesses across the sector”.

“This is positive and critically important news, particularly for our island communities who have had an extremely anxious and concerning period awaiting news on whether or not their easing of restrictions would be aligned with the mainland,” he said.

Outer Hebrides Tourism said the announcement is “a key step in life returning to normal and is just as important for people who want to reconnect with friends and family on the mainland as it is for the tourism industry here in the Outer Hebrides”.

Rob McKinnon, chief executive of Outer Hebrides Tourism, said: “In our discussions with the Government, we stressed the need for clarity and the importance of treating island and mainland businesses equally.”

He said the announcement “is welcome news on both fronts”.

“It will come as a relief to businesses across the islands that have endured a tough twelve months, and more recently been facing a wave of cancellations,” he said.

Emma Clark, vice chair of Argyll and the Isles Tourism Cooperative and chair of Explore Islay and Jura, said: “The team and our islanders are absolutely thrilled to finally be able to announce that we will be warmly welcoming visitors back to the islands from April 26 following all government guidelines.

“Our islands are rich in culture, history, wildlife, long sandy beaches, amazing coastlines and all this before we even mention the fabulous local food and drink offerings of the very best produce.”

The First Minister said some coronavirus travel restrictions in Scotland are to be eased from Friday and more people will be able to meet up outdoors. A reduction in prevalence of the virus meant some acceleration of planned lockdown easing was possible to support mental health and wellbeing, she said.

Rules on gatherings will also be relaxed, with six adults from up to six households able to meet up outside. However, there was still concerns over a lack of clarity on the reopening of nightclubs and the return of live music.

Donald Macleod, convenor of the Glasgow Licensing Forum and managing director of Holdfast Entertainment Group, the company behind The Garage and The Cathouse nightclubs in the city, said while the reopening of clubs in the summer “was again mentioned” by the First Minister, he was “disappointed that no details of opening were given and if any operating restrictions would still be in place” such as the wearing of masks and social distancing amid concerns of “restrictive measures that make it unviable for most businesses to reopen”.

He also called for a detailed timetable for the the return of live music and festivals.