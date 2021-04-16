A planning application has been lodged with East Dunbartonshire Council to construct a new community of 256 homes at Fauldhead, near Bishopbriggs.

The proposals from Cala Homes include 67 affordable homes and a diverse range of house types. These range from compact terraced homes suitable for later living, to larger semi-detached and detached villas for growing families, with views of the Campsie Fells to the north of Glasgow.

Cala said significant effort has been placed on incorporating green space at the site, which is close to the Luggie Water burn. Many of the existing landscape features including trees and a natural pond will be retained to support the site’s wildlife, with a new wetland is also being created.

A typical Cala streetscape

The plans additionally include a play area that will create a new recreational facility for local families and support health and wellbeing.

Located just over 11 miles from Glasgow and within walking distance of Lenzie train station, the site is ideally located for commuting.

Fraser Dick, development manager at Cala Homes (West), said: “After months of planning and consulting, we’re proud to introduce our proposals for Fauldhead where we hope to construct a new high-quality development that will enhance the local area and help meet housing needs.

“A key highlight of the plans is the retention of the landscape features of the site, securing valuable green space and maximising visual interest. We look forward to working with the local community to deliver our plans.”

If the plans are approved, the affordable housing will be owned and managed by local social landlord Hillhead Housing Association.

Stephen Macintyre, director at Hillhead Housing Association, said: “We very excited to be working with Cala Homes to deliver more affordable housing for Kirkintilloch and to help form a new community in the eastern edge of the town.

“We are a community-based housing association and have built a strong track record in providing excellent housing management and maintenance services in the local community. The new houses here will further widen the housing options for local people.”