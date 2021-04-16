The Redhurst Hotel in Giffnock is to reopen in May following a major £3 million pound refurbishment of the southside venue.

Owners Manorview Group invested in the wedding venue with a complete renovation of its 17-bedrooms, function suites, bar area and a new restaurant, The Bird & Bell, as well as a 50-seater outdoor terrace space.

Opened by Reo Stakis in 1967, this is first time in the hotel’s history that it has undergone such a massive transformation in 50 years.

The project was managed by Glasgow-based multidisciplinary practice NIXON, which appointed specialist fit-out contractors Thomas Johnstone to complete the multimillion pound renovation.

Dominic MacConnell, NIXON director, said: “We started working on this project back in 2017 from feasibility through to planning, contract to delivery. Together with Thomas Johnstone Ltd, Space I.D., and M&E Consultants, Hawthorne Boyle, this project has been an investment in the local community and the hospitality industry at an important time for construction, professional services and the economy.

"This has meant the employment of several hundred workers in all disciplines throughout this extensive renovation and now we have returned the hotel back to its former glory.”

Principal Contractor Thomas Johnstone Ltd led the construction works which included the modernisation of the external 1960s build and a complete stripping out and replacing of all internal decoration.

Kevin Pick, regional commercial director at Thomas Johnstone Ltd, said: “We are delighted to have brought the Redhurst Hotel back to life in what was very much a collaborative approach by all to deliver an extremely high-quality product whilst navigating the challenges that global events of 2020 imposed upon the team.

“It is a perfect illustration of our specialist fit out skillset in creating value by developing a dilapidated and outdated building into that which now represents a truly outstanding venue that will be an undoubted success.”

The interior designs were completed by Space I.D., which has worked on multiple projects with the Manorview Group.

David Tracey, managing director, Manorview Hotels said: “After what has been undoubtedly the most challenging year for the hospitality industry, we are delighted to be gearing up to officially re-launch the Redhurst Hotel as the hotel industry comes back to life. The Redhurst has been a much loved venue in the heart of the Giffnock community for decades and the new look Redhurst is ready to be reborn.

“We will be keeping the same relaxed and welcoming ethos which the Redhurst is renowned for but will be providing a much more diverse and contemporary offering to our customers.

"They can expect a new look restaurant and bar with new all day dining options, a stunning outdoor terrace, a new ballroom and event spaces as well as chic new guest bedrooms and public areas throughout the hotel.

"We will officially be opening on the 12 May and our team are extremely excited to welcome guests back to the venue.”