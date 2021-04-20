By Ian McConnell

FOUR Scottish solicitors, all formerly directors of Macdonald Henderson, have joined forces to launch a new legal firm based in Glasgow.

Stacy Campbell, Maureen Matheson, Fraser Morrison and Alan McKee have formed McKee Campbell Morrison, which will specialise in corporate, commercial and residential property, private client, dispute resolution, and insolvency work.

MCM managing director Fraser Morrison said: “During the challenges of the past year, we have formed a strong bond as we adapted to new ways of working. During that period of change, we have taken some time to re-evaluate and explore new opportunities, and this has been the catalyst for us to take the leap and start our own firm.”

He added: “We have a quality client base, including a variety of SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises), publicly listed companies, entrepreneurs and private clients, including high net worth individuals, and we look forward to growing this client base in the coming year and beyond.”

The firm will launch with four directors, and residential property specialist Victoria Lawson has also joined the new venture, based in the A-listed Hatrack building on St Vincent Street. MCM noted it had already made further hires, with additional staff joining in coming months.

Mr Morrison said: “The past year has shown us we don’t need to be in an office full-time to work efficiently. However, we believe there is still a place for traditional office space, and we’re proud to have such a fantastic base in the heart of Glasgow. We’ll be adopting a blended model of home and office working as we launch this exciting new venture. We look forward to continued growth and acquiring more talent in existing areas and new sectors where there are opportunities for expansion.”