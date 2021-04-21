SCOTTISH Financial Enterprise has called for increased collaboration between business and the next Scottish Government to help drive a “fair, inclusive and green recovery”, in its first election manifesto.
The financial services industry representative body said it is “firmly committed to working with the next Scottish Government, UK Government and on a cross-party basis in playing a key role in the economic recovery”.
It is looking to convene a dedicated quarterly cross-sector forum of key industry groups, co-chaired by Government figures.
It also wants collaboration on climate change and is seeking closer working on skills and inclusion. SFE calls for a commitment to review Scotland’s apprenticeship system. Securing Scotland’s global position is another key target.
It said it wants collaboration between Holyrood and Westminster leaders to “ensure Scotland remains an attractive location for inward investment ... to cement our position as a leading and internationally recognised financial cluster”.
Sandy Begbie SFE chief executive, said: “At a time when public finances are stretched and the economy is in sharp focus, the public and private sectors must collaborate to ensure we deal with the challenges ahead and rebuild our economy."
