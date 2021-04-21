The owner of a prestigious five-star hotel has revealed he has had to call in extra staff as "bookings have skyrocketed" ahead of reopening the venue.

Prestonfield House Hotel, claimed to be Edinburgh's "ultimate luxury outdoor dining space", will be reopening in line with Scottish Government guidelines on Monday.

James Thomson said: "It is both a huge pleasure and relief to announce the reopening of Prestonfield House."

As the estate prepares to open its gates, we can provide an exclusive look behind the scenes at Prestonfield.

Prestonfield is said to "have the feel of a remote Highland estate, but within a stone’s throw of Scotland’s vibrant and cultural capital city".

The hotel said it is hoped "both locals and visitors will be enticed by the warm hospitality, unique dining experiences and luxury escapism that Prestonfield House has become so well known for".

Prestonfield is just a few minutes from the city centre.

The original Prestonfield House building was designed by Sir William Bruce, who was also the principal architect for the Palace of Holyrood House, The Queen's official residence in Scotland.

Just a short journey from Edinburgh city centre, "unique bedrooms, notable heritage and excellent food and drink" await at Prestonfield, which is family-friendly and dog-friendly, it said.

Prestonfield will reopen for lunch, afternoon tea and dinner from 12pm-8pm, as well as overnight stays from Monday.

James Thomson said that 'bookings have skyrocketed'

Edinburgh-born Mr Thomson has been a restaurateur and hotelier in the city for over 40 years and is also an active ambassador for Scottish tourism.

“It is both a huge pleasure and relief to announce the reopening of Prestonfield House on April 26," he said. "We are confident we will be able to offer a safe experience for guests with all of the indulgence and relaxation you would normally expect from a stay with us.

“The support we’ve received so far has been overwhelming. We’ve had to bring back extra staff to cope with demand as bookings have skyrocketed.

"The entire team is so thrilled to be welcoming guests again soon. Everyone is ready to get back to doing what they do best; providing warm hospitality and excellent food and drink in the wonderful Scottish capital.”

Mr Thomson also owns The Witchery by the Castle on Edinburgh’s Castlehill, which is described as "one of Scotland’s most spectacularly atmospheric dining destinations".

Now in its fifth decade, Mr Thomson bought The Witchery over 42 years ago and transformed it into a "much-loved Edinburgh institution, with nine extravagant suites, stunning décor and food and an award-winning wine list". The Witchery will reopen for lunch and dinner, from 12pm-8pm, as well as overnight stays from Monday.

Oxford Economics' Raising Scotland's Economic Growth Rate.

The site, located at Junction 5 M8 Business Park, was home to Cummins' first manufacturing facility outside the US when it opened in 1956.

