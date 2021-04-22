SOCIAL Bite has launched its first At Home dining box, giving people across the Central Belt "restaurant-quality dishes at home while supporting those who have experienced homelessness".

The homelessness charity's "Singh for Your Supper" menu is in partnership with Scottish celebrity chef and restaurateur Tony Singh.

The Indian-themed dining box explores a variety of fresh, rich and aromatic flavours and is a "delectable feast" for two including eight dishes and a selection of sauces, Social Bite said.

Each box comes with an preparation, cooking and plating instructions so that you can create great-tasting food from home, but there will be a limited number of boxes available.

Josh Littlejohn, chief executive and co-founder of Social Bite, said: “It’s been great to work with the incredibly talented Tony Singh to help produce our first ever home dining boxes.

“The menu we’ve created gives people a real taste of India and allows them to enjoy the recommendations of one of the country’s top chefs from the comfort of their own home.

"As the world starts to open back up it’s really important to us that we continue to find new ways for people to support the mission of ending homelessness while also enjoying the easing of restrictions. Every box purchased helps us in our mission of providing real jobs, permanent homes and support to help get people back on their feet, as well as the wider mission of ending homelessness.”

Each dish has been prepared by the chef and the Social Bite team at Social Bite’s Central Kitchen in Livingston.

The chef said: “Social Bite is such an incredible cause so when they asked me to get involved in creating some home dining boxes, it was an easy yes.”

“My passion is creating delicious, high-quality food, that can be shared together. But what makes these boxes even more special, is that these will be helping to support Social Bite’s mission of ending homelessness.”

Boxes can be ordered online from Thursday April, 22. The £60 boxes can be collected from Social Bite Cafes in Edinburgh and Glasgow city centre, as well as their Central Kitchen in Livingston on the May 7 and 6.

The Singh for Your Supper menu includes four main dishes: kerala king prawn, butter chicken, aloo chole and gulab jamun for dessert along with four sides: spiced fur fur, paratha, jeera pilau rice and spiced onions with a selection of sauces; mango, mint, yoghurt and tamarind.

Mocean unleashes wave power prototype

Mocean Energy managing director Cameron McNatt with the company's Blue X wave energy converter at Forth Ports’ Rosyth Docks

RENEWABLES start-up Mocean Energy is set to send its prototype Blue X wave power machine out to sea next month as it works towards its goal of delivering low-carbon power for future fleets of autonomous underwater vehicles.

The 38-tonne machine, fabricated wholly in Scotland by AJS Production of Fife, was unveiled at a ceremony at Forth Ports' Rosyth Docks by Tim Hurst, managing director of Wave Energy Scotland.

50 new jobs set for Glasgow marketing company

The company said the pledge 'is believed to be a UK first for the Kickstart scheme'.

A DIGITAL marketing and contact centre business is to create 50 new jobs in Glasgow.

Pursuit Marketing, based in the city's Finnieston area, is to use the Kickstart scheme for new roles but has guaranteed to pay above the highest threshold of the real living wage, irrespective of age, to all new employees on the scheme.

