Sustainable outdoor clothing brand Meander Apparel has hailed a huge sales hike and announced plans to open its Edinburgh George Street pop-up shop permanently.

The Scottish start-up, which took the opportunity to secure a retail space in one of Edinburgh’s premium shopping streets in the run up to Christmas last year, has seen an increase of 700% in revenue against the last financial year.

Following its intial pop-up store success trading alongside retail giants including Lululemon, Helly Hansen and Sweaty Betty the brand has extended its lease to 2022 with a view to making the store a permanent home.

Jill Henry, Meander co-founder, said: “We are delighted to extend our lease on the George Street store.

"The pop-up has proven that there is still a strong demand for a physical presence as well as an online offering. We were thrilled to see so many people coming out to support local businesses despite the pandemic last year and we can’t wait to reopen our doors.”

The founders outside the George Street store, now a permanent fixture on the thoroughfare.

The concept store houses the full Meander collection of sustainable, technical clothing as well as showcasing a selection of like-minded premium Scottish brands including, Shand Cycles, Ooni, Tens and Instrmnt "to name a few".

Meander co-founder Steve Henry said: "We’ve definitely had challenges to overcome in the past year between coronavirus slowing down our supply chains and Brexit wreaking havoc with our imports and exports but we’re confident that 2021 will be a good year.

"Our bestselling Adventure Trousers have completely sold out twice but are finally on their way and will be fully restocked with three new colours for the store opening. We’ve seen a huge demand for the trousers that are ideal for casual cycling, enjoying the outdoors and for people working from home wanting more comfortable and versatile clothes to work in.”

Meander's range comprises versatile, functional clothing, fusing high performance fabrics with a minimalist aesthetic to take you from city to mountain. The firm said its collection has already been sported by the likes of Sir Richard Branson, his son Sam, fashion designer Henry Holland and Olympic cycling gold-medallist Callum Skinner, who it is hoped may bring back an earlier coffee-shop link-up with Meander at a later date.

